Serving Smiles, One Waffle at a Time

Royal Norwegian Air Force Maj. Thomas “Lux,” 332 Squadron Chief of Staff, serves waffles to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alicia Wallace, 48th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment non-commissioned officer in charge, during Exercise Point Blank at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 28, 2026. The multi-national exercise highlights the commitment to joint strike and fighter partnership nations and enables rapid air power mobility throughout the European Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christine Groening)