    Serving Smiles, One Waffle at a Time [Image 2 of 3]

    Serving Smiles, One Waffle at a Time

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christine Groening 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 493rd and 495th Fighter Squadrons receive waffles from Royal Norwegian Air Force members during Exercise Point Blank at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 28, 2026. Point Blank is a recurring exercise initiative, designed to increase tactical proficiency of U.S., U.K. Ministry of Defence and other NATO forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christine Groening)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 07:36
    Photo ID: 9513281
    VIRIN: 260128-F-WZ808-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.47 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Serving Smiles, One Waffle at a Time [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partner Nations
    Allied Forces
    Exercise Point Blank
    RNoAF
    Interoperability

