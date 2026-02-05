Serving Smiles, One Waffle at a Time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 493rd and 495th Fighter Squadrons receive waffles from Royal Norwegian Air Force members during Exercise Point Blank at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 28, 2026. Point Blank is a recurring exercise initiative, designed to increase tactical proficiency of U.S., U.K. Ministry of Defence and other NATO forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christine Groening)