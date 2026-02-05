Serving Smiles, One Waffle at a Time

U.S. Airmen from the 493rd and 495th Fighter Squadrons receive waffles from Royal Norwegian Air Force members during Exercise Point Blank at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 28, 2026. Point Blank is a recurring exercise initiative, designed to increase tactical proficiency of U.S., U.K. Ministry of Defence and other NATO forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christine Groening)
|01.27.2026
|02.09.2026 07:36
|9513281
|260128-F-WZ808-1002
|6048x4024
|6.47 MB
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|2
|0
