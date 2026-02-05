(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    31st MEU | Night Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure exercise [Image 3 of 9]

    31st MEU | Night Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, secure the flight deck during a simulated Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure exercise in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 6, 2026. VBSS is part of maritime interception operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or seize vessels of interest in the maritime domain. The 31st MEU is a persistent, combat credible force operating aboard the ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations, routinely interacting and operating with our allies and partners to contribute to deterrence, security, crisis response, and combat operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 05:01
    Photo ID: 9513240
    VIRIN: 260206-M-MH864-1036
    Resolution: 5165x2905
    Size: 10.52 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | Night Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure exercise [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Victor Gurrola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    lethality, Readiness, MRF, Partnered, VBSS, INDOPACIFIC

