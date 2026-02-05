31st MEU | Night Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to depart the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), aboard a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit during a simulated Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure exercise in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 6, 2026. VBSS is part of maritime interception operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or seize vessels of interest in the maritime domain. The 31st MEU is a persistent, combat credible force operating aboard the ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations, routinely interacting and operating with our allies and partners to contribute to deterrence, security, crisis response, and combat operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)