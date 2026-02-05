(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    30th Troop Command recognizes Best Marksman [Image 8 of 16]

    30th Troop Command recognizes Best Marksman

    TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Artur Shaylitsa is recognized as the Best Marksman during the Best Warrior Competition awards ceremony in Tullahoma, Tennessee, Feb. 8, 2026. The competition showcased the command’s commitment to readiness, discipline, and excellence by challenging Soldiers to demonstrate the skills, resilience, and warrior ethos required to succeed in today’s operational environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 18:16
    Photo ID: 9513035
    VIRIN: 260208-Z-HE111-3008
    Resolution: 4399x6598
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th Troop Command recognizes Best Marksman [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

