30th Troop Command recognizes Soldier of the Year

U.S. Army Pfc. Scott Sheeber is recognized as the Soldier of the Year during the Best Warrior Competition awards ceremony in Tullahoma, Tennessee, Feb. 8, 2026. The competition showcased the command’s commitment to readiness, discipline, and excellence by challenging Soldiers to demonstrate the skills, resilience, and warrior ethos required to succeed in today’s operational environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)