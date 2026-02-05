Westover Awards Gala

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Holland, the 439th Airlift Wing commander, presents the Field Grade Officer of the Year award to U.S. Air Force Maj. John Archambeau, 439th Logistics Readiness Squadron director of operations; alongside U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Barbara Gilmore, 439th AW command chief, and retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Roy, during the 439th Airlift Wing Annual Awards Gala at The Delaney House, Holyoke, Massachusetts, Feb. 7, 2026. Archambeau was recognized for his consistent support to wing operations and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Harold Gross)