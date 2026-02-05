Westover Awards Gala

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Holland, 439th Airlift Wing commander, presents the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year award to U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Lynette Desmarais, 439th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician; alongside U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Barbara Gilmore, 439th AW command chief, and retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Roy, during the 439th Airlift Wing Annual Awards Gala at The Delaney House, Holyoke, Mass., Feb 7, 2026. Nominees from across Westover's four groups competed for this top honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Harold Gross)