    Civil Air Patrol Chaplain [Image 2 of 3]

    Civil Air Patrol Chaplain

    MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2016

    Photo by Airman Kyan Stockman 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Civil Air Patrol Chaplain Maj. Mark Shulman visited the 193rd Special Operations Wing and conducted multiple religious services on February 8, 2026, in Middletown, PA. Maj. Shulman has been serving as a chaplain for the Civil Air Patrol for the past 12 years and says that it was his way to give back to the military on a larger level. (U.S. Air National Guard Pennsylvania photo by Airman First Class Kyan Stockman)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2016
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 15:38
    Photo ID: 9512851
    VIRIN: 260208-Z-MI146-1047
    Resolution: 3712x4640
    Size: 5.98 MB
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Air Patrol Chaplain [Image 3 of 3], by AB Kyan Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

