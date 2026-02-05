Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Civil Air Patrol Chaplain Maj. Mark Shulman visited the 193rd Special Operations Wing and conducted multiple religious services on February 8, 2026, in Middletown, PA. Maj. Shulman has been serving as a chaplain for the Civil Air Patrol for the past 12 years and says that it was his way to give back to the military on a larger level. (U.S. Air National Guard Pennsylvania photo by Airman First Class Kyan Stockman)