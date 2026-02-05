(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    193rd SOW holds NCO induction ceremony

    

    MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Newly promoted noncommissioned officers from the 193rd Special Operations Wing attend their NCO induction ceremony in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Feb. 8, 2026. The ceremony recognized their transition into leadership roles and their responsibility to uphold Air Force standards, mentor junior enlisted Airman, and support mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 15:15
    
    

