193rd SOW holds NCO induction ceremony

Newly promoted noncommissioned officers from the 193rd Special Operations Wing attend their NCO induction ceremony in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Feb. 8, 2026. The ceremony recognized their transition into leadership roles and their responsibility to uphold Air Force standards, mentor junior enlisted Airman, and support mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern)
|02.08.2026
|02.08.2026 15:15
|9512827
|260208-F-EP527-1001
|5568x3712
|1.26 MB
|MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|4
|0
