K9 Comfort

U.S. Army Sgt. Camron Allen, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, comforts his military working dog, Sasu, during medical recovery at Ammunition Depot Europe–Miesau, Germany, Jan. 27, 2026. The care supports the health and readiness of military working dog teams. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)