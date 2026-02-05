(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    K9 Comfort [Image 17 of 18]

    K9 Comfort

    GERMANY

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Camron Allen, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, comforts his military working dog, Sasu, during medical recovery at Ammunition Depot Europe–Miesau, Germany, Jan. 27, 2026. The care supports the health and readiness of military working dog teams. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 15:12
    Photo ID: 9512819
    VIRIN: 260127-A-PT551-9737
    Resolution: 5465x4099
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K9 Comfort [Image 18 of 18], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Working Dog Handler
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    SwordOfFreedom

