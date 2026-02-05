(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Nordhaus visits Montana Guardsmen [Image 10 of 19]

    Nordhaus visits Montana Guardsmen

    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah McClanahan 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steve S. Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, and his wife, Shannon, engaged with Soldiers, Airmen and families of the Montana National Guard (MTNG) at Fort William Henry Harrison, Montana, Feb. 7, 2026. Nordhaus received a firsthand look at MTNG’s integral role in supporting the warfight and defending the homeland through the state’s rotary-wing aircraft operations, tactical infantry field training, and officer candidate school program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 12:15
    Photo ID: 9512440
    VIRIN: 260207-Z-UY654-1326
    Resolution: 5781x3846
    Size: 5.65 MB
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US
    This work, Nordhaus visits Montana Guardsmen [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Warfight
    Peace Through Strength
    Stronger Together Stronger Tomorrow
    National Guard
    Homeland

