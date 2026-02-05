Nordhaus visits Montana Guardsmen

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steve S. Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, and his wife, Shannon, engaged with Soldiers, Airmen and families of the Montana National Guard (MTNG) at Fort William Henry Harrison, Montana, Feb. 7, 2026. Nordhaus received a firsthand look at MTNG’s integral role in supporting the warfight and defending the homeland through the state’s rotary-wing aircraft operations, tactical infantry field training, and officer candidate school program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)
