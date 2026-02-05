(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S A-10 Conducts Joint Training Exercise with USS Santa Barbara

    U.S A-10 Conducts Joint Training Exercise with USS Santa Barbara

    BAHRAIN

    02.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Iain Page       

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft provides close air support to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) during a training exercise in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 2, 2026. Santa Barbara is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Iain Page)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 04:15
    This work, U.S A-10 Conducts Joint Training Exercise with USS Santa Barbara [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Iain Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

