U.S A-10 Conducts Joint Training Exercise with USS Santa Barbara

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft provides close air support to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) during a training exercise in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 2, 2026. Santa Barbara is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Iain Page)