(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs From Indian Island [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs From Indian Island

    NAVAL MAGAZINE INDIAN ISLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ikia Walker 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 5, 2026) – U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Michael Manley stands aft lookout on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits through Puget Sound from Naval Magazine Indian Island, Wash., Feb. 5, 2026. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 00:09
    Photo ID: 9512117
    VIRIN: 260205-N-IW711-3240
    Resolution: 8184x4604
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: NAVAL MAGAZINE INDIAN ISLAND, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs From Indian Island [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Ikia Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs From Indian Island
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs From Indian Island
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs From Indian Island
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs From Indian Island
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs From Indian Island
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs From Indian Island
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs From Indian Island
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs From Indian Island
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs From Indian Island
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs From Indian Island
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs From Indian Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    Naval Magazine Indian Island
    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9
    United States Navy (USN)
    Pacific Fleet (3rd Fleet)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery