U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Austin Brooks, assigned to the 301st Troop Command, smiles during the weapons lane during day two of the 30th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition in Tullahoma, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2026. The competition showcased the command’s commitment to readiness, discipline, and excellence by challenging Soldiers to demonstrate the skills, resilience, and warrior ethos required to succeed in today’s operational environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2026 17:18
|Photo ID:
|9511902
|VIRIN:
|260207-Z-HE111-1466
|Resolution:
|6272x4480
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers compete in 30th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition [Image 30 of 30], by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.