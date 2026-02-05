(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers compete in 30th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition [Image 16 of 30]

    Soldiers compete in 30th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

    TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Greggory Smith conducts the medical lane during day two of the 30th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition in Tullahoma, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2026.The competition showcased the command’s commitment to readiness, discipline, and excellence by challenging Soldiers to demonstrate the skills, resilience, and warrior ethos required to succeed in today’s operational environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026 17:18
    Photo ID: 9511901
    VIRIN: 260207-Z-HE111-1376
    Resolution: 4401x5695
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers compete in 30th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition [Image 30 of 30], by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

