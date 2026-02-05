(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maryland National Guard participates in Crossed Swords 25 with Estonian partners [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Maryland National Guard participates in Crossed Swords 25 with Estonian partners

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    11.03.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    A Maryland Air National Guardsman wears a morale patch while participating in Crossed Swords 25 in Tallinn, Estonia, November 3, 2025. The exercise hosted 240 participants from about 45 countries and participants shared tactics and procedures to contribute towards a cohesive collective-defense strategy. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026 08:11
    Photo ID: 9511641
    VIRIN: 251103-Z-F3928-1004
    Resolution: 4000x2668
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: TALLINN, EE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland National Guard participates in Crossed Swords 25 with Estonian partners [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maryland National Guard participates in Crossed Swords 25 with Estonian partners

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    state partnership program
    cyber
    exercise
    air national guard
    estonia

