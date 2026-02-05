A Maryland Air National Guardsman wears a morale patch while participating in Crossed Swords 25 in Tallinn, Estonia, November 3, 2025. The exercise hosted 240 participants from about 45 countries and participants shared tactics and procedures to contribute towards a cohesive collective-defense strategy. (Courtesy Photo)
Maryland National Guard participates in Crossed Swords 25 with Estonian partners
