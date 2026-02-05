Maryland National Guard participates in Crossed Swords 25 with Estonian partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland Air National Guard Lt. Col. Bob DeLuca, flight commander for the 175th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, Capt. James Bradford with the 276th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, and a member of the Estonian Defence Force speak with Maryland Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Martin Bartkowski, 275th Operations Support Squadron cyber intelligence analyst, participate in Crossed Swords 25 in Tallinn, Estonia, November 3, 2025. The exercise hosted 240 participants from about 45 countries and participants shared tactics and procedures to contribute towards a cohesive collective-defense strategy. (Courtesy Photo)