    Task Force Gator JMRC Fire Phobia training 2026 [Image 11 of 13]

    Task Force Gator JMRC Fire Phobia training 2026

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    02.02.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guardsmen assigned to Troop A, 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, use riot shields for protection during fire phobia training as part of a Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 2, 2026. The training scenario included controlled incendiary effects administered by a Portuguese Army instructor assigned to the 2nd Lancers Regiment, Military Police, to prepare Soldiers for crowd and riot control operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026 05:01
    Photo ID: 9511589
    VIRIN: 260202-Z-KM346-1662
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.67 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Gator JMRC Fire Phobia training 2026 [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Azavyon McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Florida Army National Guard
    Alaska Army National Guard
    JMRC
    Fire Phobia
    TFG36

