Task Force Gator JMRC Fire Phobia training 2026

Florida Army National Guardsmen assigned to Troop A, 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, use riot shields for protection during fire phobia training as part of a Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 2, 2026. The training scenario included controlled incendiary effects administered by a Portuguese Army instructor assigned to the 2nd Lancers Regiment, Military Police, to prepare Soldiers for crowd and riot control operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland)
Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
Date Posted:
|02.07.2026 05:01
Photo ID:
|9511588
VIRIN:
|260202-Z-KM346-1642
Resolution:
|6720x4480
Size:
|6.56 MB
Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
