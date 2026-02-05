Task Force Gator JMRC Fire Phobia training 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Florida Army National Guardsmen assigned to Troop A, 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, use riot shields for protection during fire phobia training as part of a Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 2, 2026. The training scenario included controlled incendiary effects administered by a Portuguese Army instructor assigned to the 2nd Lancers Regiment, Military Police, to prepare Soldiers for crowd and riot control operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland)