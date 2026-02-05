53rd Brigade Support Battalion integrates with Kosovo Security Forces during mass casualty training walk-through exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Florida Army National Guardsmen, Sgt. Khaleel Germain, a combat medic assigned to Company C, 53rd Brigade Support Battalion and OR4 Ermeka Muja, an instructor and nurse assigned to Kosovo Security Force, brief their servicemembers prior to a mass casualty exercise at a Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 1, 2026. Training at JMRC provides U.S. Army Europe and Africa specific training and mission readiness while enhancing interoperability and relationship building between allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland)