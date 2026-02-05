(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    53rd Brigade Support Battalion integrates with Kosovo Security Forces during mass casualty training walk-through exercise

    53rd Brigade Support Battalion integrates with Kosovo Security Forces during mass casualty training walk-through exercise

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    02.01.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guardsmen, Sgt. Khaleel Germain, a combat medic assigned to Company C, 53rd Brigade Support Battalion, provides exercise instructions to Kosovo Security Force members during a mass casualty training event at a Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb 1, 2026. Training at JMRC provides U.S. Army Europe and Africa specific training and mission readiness while enhancing interoperability and relationship building between allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026 04:34
    Photo ID: 9511572
    VIRIN: 260201-Z-KM346-1023
    Resolution: 5313x3542
    Size: 7.57 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Hometown: MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 53rd Brigade Support Battalion integrates with Kosovo Security Forces during mass casualty training walk-through exercise [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Azavyon McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    53rd Brigade Support Battalion integrates with Kosovo Security Forces during mass casualty training walk-through exercise
    53rd Brigade Support Battalion integrates with Kosovo Security Forces during mass casualty training walk-through exercise

    TAGS

    JMRC
    Germany
    KFOR
    Combat Medic
    TFG36

