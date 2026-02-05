(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Ashland, USS Ashland Conduct In-Stream Onload with LCACs [Image 4 of 6]

    Task Force Ashland, USS Ashland Conduct In-Stream Onload with LCACs

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 27, 2026) - A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 enters the well deck of amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) to off-load personnel and equipment assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during an instream onload operation along the California coast, Jan. 27, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 23:49
    Photo ID: 9511496
    VIRIN: 260127-M-SH393-1005
    Resolution: 4218x2812
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ashland, USS Ashland Conduct In-Stream Onload with LCACs [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU, USMC, I MEF, TFASH15th MEU, USMC, I MEF, TFASH, USS Ashland, ACU5, USS Ashland, ACU5

