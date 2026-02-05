PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 27, 2026)- U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Clarence Matthew, assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), observes a landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 off-load personnel and equipment assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during an in-stream onload operation along the California coast, Jan. 27, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 23:49
|Photo ID:
|9511494
|VIRIN:
|260127-M-SH393-1003
|Resolution:
|4840x3227
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force Ashland, USS Ashland Conduct In-Stream Onload with LCACs [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.