    Sailors From Naval Air Facility Misawa participate in the 2026 Sapporo Snow Festival

    Sailors From Naval Air Facility Misawa participate in the 2026 Sapporo Snow Festival

    SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Fischer 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    260207-N-YS746-1007 - SAPPORO, Japan - Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) mascot Yokopon poses with Sapporo Snow Festival visitors in front of the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa sculpture, celebrating America's Navy 250 and U.S. - Japan friendship during the 76th annual Sapporo Snow Festival. Approximately two million visitors from around the globe visit the festival each year to see hundreds of snow and ice sculptures. This is the 41st year the U.S. Navy has participated in the festival, allowing Sailors a unique opportunity to experience Japanese culture and tradition while strengthening the close friendship between the U.S. Navy and citizens of Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Fischer)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026 00:08
    Photo ID: 9511490
    VIRIN: 260207-N-YS746-1007
    Resolution: 6633x4422
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors From Naval Air Facility Misawa participate in the 2026 Sapporo Snow Festival [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Matthew Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sapporo
    Snow Sculpture
    NAFM
    TeamMisawa
    Community

