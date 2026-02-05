175th MRBC Strengthens Lethality Through Advanced Marksmanship and Demolition Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 175th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 5th Engineer Battalion, Division Artillery, 1st Infantry Division, conduct advanced rifle marksmanship and demolition training at Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 4, 2026. The training sharpens weapons proficiency, explosive awareness, and hands-on combat skills to strengthen lethality, discipline, and readiness across the MRBC. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Antwine)