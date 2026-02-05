(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    175th MRBC Strengthens Lethality Through Advanced Marksmanship and Demolition Training [Image 12 of 13]

    175th MRBC Strengthens Lethality Through Advanced Marksmanship and Demolition Training

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Antwine 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 175th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 5th Engineer Battalion, Division Artillery, 1st Infantry Division, conduct advanced rifle marksmanship and demolition training at Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 4, 2026. The training sharpens weapons proficiency, explosive awareness, and hands-on combat skills to strengthen lethality, discipline, and readiness across the MRBC. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Antwine)

    VIRIN: 260204-A-TU756-1084
    Location: KANSAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 175th MRBC Strengthens Lethality Through Advanced Marksmanship and Demolition Training [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Christopher Antwine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BigRedOne

