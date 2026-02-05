(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Ashland, USS Ashland Conduct In-Stream Onload with LCACs

    Task Force Ashland, USS Ashland Conduct In-Stream Onload with LCACs

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) prepares to guide a landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 into the ship’s well deck during an in-stream onload operation off the California coast, Jan. 27, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ashland, USS Ashland Conduct In-Stream Onload with LCACs, by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

