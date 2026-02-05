Task Force Ashland, USS Ashland Conduct In-Stream Onload with LCACs

U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, off-load equipment from a landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during an in-stream onload operation off the California coast, Jan. 27, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 21:00
|Photo ID:
|9511395
|VIRIN:
|260127-M-EU506-1266
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|28.12 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
