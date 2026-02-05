USS Ashland Conducts CIWS Live Fire

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2026) - U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano, the communication strategy and operations chief assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, takes photographs aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during a Phalanx close-in weapon system (CIWS) pre-action action calibration fire exercise along the California Coast, Jan. 25, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 19:57
|Photo ID:
|9511298
|VIRIN:
|260125-M-FG738-1037
|Resolution:
|6000x3368
|Size:
|5.11 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
