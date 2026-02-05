(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ashland Conducts CIWS Live Fire [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ashland Conducts CIWS Live Fire

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2026) - Amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) prepares to fire a Phalanx close-in weapon system (CIWS) during a pre-action calibration fire exercise along the California coast, Jan. 25, 2026. Task Force Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 19:57
    Photo ID: 9511296
    VIRIN: 260125-M-FG738-1028
    Resolution: 6000x3368
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ashland Conducts CIWS Live Fire [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ashland Conducts CIWS Live Fire
    USS Ashland Conducts CIWS Live Fire
    USS Ashland Conducts CIWS Live Fire
    USS Ashland Conducts CIWS Live Fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Certification
    I MEF
    USS Ashland
    USMC
    15th MEU
    TF Ashland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery