United States Naval Community College Releases 2024–25 Academic Year At-A-Glance

QUANTICO, Va. (Feb. 6, 2026) – The U.S. Naval Community College (USNCC) releases its “United States Naval Community College 2024–2025 Academic Year At-A-Glance” informational graphic highlighting efforts during Academic Year 2024-2025. USNCC provides fully funded, naval-relevant, accredited associate degrees and professional certificates to enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen to enhance operational readiness, support warfighting advantage, and empower lifelong learning. (U.S. Navy graphic by U.S. Naval Community College)