United States Naval Community College Releases 2024–25 Academic Year At-A-Glance

QUANTICO, Va. — The U.S. Naval Community College (USNCC) has released its “United States Naval Community College 2024–2025 Academic Year At-A-Glance” informational graphic ahead of the “State of the College AY 24–25 Annual Report,” outlining outcomes and achievements that occurred from August 2024 to July 2025**.**

The infographic highlights USNCC’s efforts during Academic Year (AY) 2024-2025, reflecting institutional impact, program offerings and enrollment, as well as student experiences.

The full report, which will be released this month, illustrates how USNCC expanded access to flexible, high‑quality college pathways designed for active‑duty enlisted service members pursuing part‑time education while balancing operational requirements, duty schedules, and other responsibilities.

USNCC President Dr. Randi Cosentino emphasized the institution’s continued growth and strategic investments in warfighting advantage and operational readiness, stating:

“During Academic Year (AY) 2024 to 2025, the United States Naval Community College (USNCC) advanced intellectual readiness across the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard while sustaining academic rigor at scale. USNCC expanded enrollment, strengthened academic pathways, and matured institutional systems to support a globally deployed force. Service members continued to engage at increasing rates (61% growth from last year), reflecting confidence in the relevance and credibility of USNCC programs.”

Dr. Cosentino added, "As the new academic year begins, I celebrate the commitment and academic achievement of our enlisted students, appreciate the support of the naval services, naval leadership and commands, and thank the committed USNCC faculty and staff for their continued service to the USNCC mission and to our service members."

Key Achievements from AY24–25

· 61% enrollment growth, reaching 7,406 students across the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. · Strong academic performance, with 82% overall passing rate with 89% of students earning a passing grade in courses with letter‑graded outcomes. · 55% retention rate, reflecting the realities of part‑time enrollment among globally deployed, operationally committed learners. · More than 90% of surveyed students reported a positive overall experience across two of three major surveys. · Expanded academic development pipeline, including new credentials approved for AY25–26. · New pathways in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, aligning with emerging naval workforce priorities. · Operational resilience, maintaining continuity of instruction through federal hiring, staffing, and contracting changes, as well as a federal shutdown. · Progress toward accreditation, advancing through the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) self‑study phase.

The outcomes, accomplishments, and ongoing improvements highlighted in the report reflect USNCC’s continued maturation as an institution. Accreditation and governance remained central priorities. As a candidate for accreditation with the MSCHE as of November 2024, USNCC advanced into the self‑study phase and strengthened the evidence base required for final accreditation and congressionally authorized degree‑granting status. These efforts demonstrate long‑term institutional accountability within the Naval University System and support USNCC’s permanent degree‑granting mission.

Looking ahead to AY25–26, USNCC enters the year positioned to continue scaling its academic portfolio and strengthening fleet alignment. and strengthening fleet alignment. The institution recently expanded its consortium through a new academic partnership with Bismarck State College, further increasing capacity to deliver relevant, high‑demand programs to service members across the fleet. USNCC now offers over 40 accredited degrees and certificates to eligible enlisted Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen via the USNCC Consortium.

Cosentino expressed appreciation for the high-quality partnerships that continue to contribute to the success of the institution’s mission.

“Our partner institutions deliver a lion share of our academic support, and we are thrilled to be a part of an entity that impacts our service members so positively,” said Cosentino. “This period of reflection affords a great opportunity to extend our most sincere appreciation for the consortium and our partners.”

The USNCC Consortium, which recently expanded to eight partner institutions, includes:

· Alexandria Technical & Community College · Arizona State University · Bismarck State College (recently added) · Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University · Northern Virginia Community College · Tidewater Community College · University of Maryland Global Campus · Western Governors University Throughout the year, USNCC strengthened governance, operational reliability, and data‑informed continuous improvement. Faculty, Department of the Navy civilian professionals, uniformed staff, and partner institutions collaborated to deliver instruction, advising, and student support under dynamic conditions. As the institution continues to mature, USNCC remains positioned for continued scaling that supports warfighting readiness, enlisted force development, and long‑term career outcomes for service members.

The full report will be available online via the USNCC website soon.

About USNCC

Founded in 2019, the United States Naval Community College provides education programs to the nation’s maritime services that enhance operational readiness, support warfighting advantage, and empower lifelong learning.

USNCC is currently accepting applications for all available programs for the 2025-2026 academic year. Active-duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen as well as Coast Guard Reservists are encouraged to fill out an online application today.

For more information and to apply, visit http://www.usncc.edu.