    Fort Huachuca gets glow‑up with debut of Salon Suites

    Fort Huachuca gets glow‑up with debut of Salon Suites

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Fort Huachuca

    The community celebrated the grand opening Wednesday of Salon Suites, a new beauty concept at the Fort Huachuca Exchange.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 17:39
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
