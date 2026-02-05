Date Taken: 02.04.2026 Date Posted: 02.06.2026 17:39 Photo ID: 9511123 VIRIN: 260204-A-A4710-8014 Resolution: 4284x5712 Size: 5.17 MB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Huachuca gets glow‑up with debut of Salon Suites [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.