325th Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command

Soldiers from the 325th Military Intelligence Battalion, 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command conducted a battalion change of command ceremony in Devens, Massachusetts, July 13, 2025. The unit bid farewell to outgoing commander Maj. Nickolas J. Walker and welcomed incoming commander Lt. Col. Jacob D. Macdougall.



(U.S. Army Reserve photos by Sgt. 1st Class Andrey Marcus)