    325th Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command [Image 5 of 14]

    325th Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Maj. Asya Parker 

    336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    Soldiers from the 325th Military Intelligence Battalion, 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command conducted a battalion change of command ceremony in Devens, Massachusetts, July 13, 2025. The unit bid farewell to outgoing commander Maj. Nickolas J. Walker and welcomed incoming commander Lt. Col. Jacob D. Macdougall.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photos by Sgt. 1st Class Andrey Marcus)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 16:26
    Photo ID: 9511009
    VIRIN: 250713-A-WK347-3559
    Resolution: 5304x7952
    Size: 12.09 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by MAJ Asya Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

