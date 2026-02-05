The 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command brings the heat with the Army Combat Fitness Test during the 2024 Best Warrior Competition.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 16:10
|Photo ID:
|9510979
|VIRIN:
|240222-A-WK347-1604
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Warrior Competition 2024 ACFT [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Asya Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.