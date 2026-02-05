(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Best Warrior Competition 2024 ACFT [Image 8 of 10]

    Best Warrior Competition 2024 ACFT

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Maj. Asya Parker 

    336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    The 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command brings the heat with the Army Combat Fitness Test during the 2024 Best Warrior Competition.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 16:10
    Photo ID: 9510977
    VIRIN: 240222-A-WK347-8300
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Best Warrior Competition 2024 ACFT [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Asya Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

