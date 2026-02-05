KYANG, Ecuador state partnership brings expertise exchange

Lt. Col. Rob Anderson of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing presents a bourbon barrel head to leaders from the Ecuadorian Air Force’s 11th Transportation Wing during a ceremony held as part of a State Partnership Program joint information exchange at Cotopaxi Air Force Base, Ecuador, May 19-24, 2025. The effort focused on fixed-wing aircrew subjects specific to C-130 Hercules aircraft operations and was designed to strengthen relationships, broaden communication channels and foster more in-person collaboration. (Courtesy photo)
Kentucky Air Guard, Ecuador share C-130 expertise
