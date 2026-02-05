KYANG, Ecuador state partnership brings expertise exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

More than 30 members of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing and the Ecuadorian Air Force’s 11th Transportation Wing conducted an aircrew subject matter expert exchange at Cotopaxi Air Force Base, Ecuador, May 19-24, 2025. The effort, part of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, helped promote mutual cooperation across a full range of military and civil affairs. (Courtesy photo)