    KYANG, Ecuador state partnership brings expertise exchange [Image 1 of 2]

    KYANG, Ecuador state partnership brings expertise exchange

    COTOPAXI AIR FORCE BASE, ECUADOR

    05.20.2025

    123rd Airlift Wing

    More than 30 members of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing and the Ecuadorian Air Force’s 11th Transportation Wing conducted an aircrew subject matter expert exchange at Cotopaxi Air Force Base, Ecuador, May 19-24, 2025. The effort, part of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, helped promote mutual cooperation across a full range of military and civil affairs. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 14:56
    Location: COTOPAXI AIR FORCE BASE, EC
    KYANG, Ecuador state partnership brings expertise exchange

    Kentucky Air Guard, Ecuador share C-130 expertise

    State Partnership Program
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    C-130 Hercules
    Ecuadorian Air Force

