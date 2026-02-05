(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg Hosts Annual Gala [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vandenberg Hosts Annual Gala

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Vandenberg Honor Guard members await the commencement of the annual Vandenberg Gala at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 31, 2026. The gala emphasized key base events and accomplishments from 2025, showcasing Vandenberg SFB’s contributions to enhancing our nation’s space capabilities and readiness. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 14:50
    Photo ID: 9510763
    VIRIN: 260131-X-DW038-1135
    Resolution: 3668x2906
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Hosts Annual Gala [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vandenberg Hosts Annual Gala
    Vandenberg Hosts Annual Gala
    Vandenberg Hosts Annual Gala

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    Gala
    Annual Event
    Annual Gala
    Space Force
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery