Vandenberg Hosts Annual Gala

Vandenberg Honor Guard members await the commencement of the annual Vandenberg Gala at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 31, 2026. The gala emphasized key base events and accomplishments from 2025, showcasing Vandenberg SFB’s contributions to enhancing our nation’s space capabilities and readiness. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)