260206-N-QN764-1007 WASHINGTON (Feb 06, 2026) Musician 1st Class Jeffrey Harrigan, from Ellicott City, MD, performs a trombone solo with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at a concert held in the historic Sail Loft on the Washington Navy Yard. The Cruisers are the U.S. Navy Band's premier popular music group. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Jesse Saldana/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 13:17
|Photo ID:
|9510523
|VIRIN:
|260206-N-QN764-1007
|Resolution:
|4211x3008
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Cruisers MIS Concert [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Jesse Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.