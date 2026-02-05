Navy Band Cruisers MIS Concert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260206-N-QN764-1007 WASHINGTON (Feb 06, 2026) Musician 1st Class Jeffrey Harrigan, from Ellicott City, MD, performs a trombone solo with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at a concert held in the historic Sail Loft on the Washington Navy Yard. The Cruisers are the U.S. Navy Band's premier popular music group. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Jesse Saldana/Released)