    Navy Band Cruisers MIS Concert

    Navy Band Cruisers MIS Concert

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Saldana 

    U.S. Navy Band

    260206-N-QN764-1003 WASHINGTON (Feb 06, 2026) Musician 1st Class, Manuel Pelayo de Gongora, from Holguin, Cuba, performs a solo with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers. The Cruisers are the U.S. Navy Band's premier popular music group. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Jesse Saldana/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Cruisers MIS Concert, by PO1 Jesse Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Music
    Sail Loft
    Navy Band
    Cruisers

