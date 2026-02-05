(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Director, Naval Reactors, visits USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    Director, Naval Reactors, visits USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Walker 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    Adm. William Houston, director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for the Department of the Navy and Department of Energy, tours Nimitz-class aircraft Carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Feb. 5, 2026. Carl Vinson is undergoing scheduled maintenance in its homeport of San Diego while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna Walker)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 13:11
    Photo ID: 9510507
    VIRIN: 260205-N-FH842-2563
    Resolution: 5163x3442
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Director, Naval Reactors, visits USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Brianna Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

