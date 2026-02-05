Director, Naval Reactors, visits USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. William Houston, director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for the Department of the Navy and Department of Energy, tours Nimitz-class aircraft Carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Feb. 5, 2026. Carl Vinson is undergoing scheduled maintenance in its homeport of San Diego while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna Walker)